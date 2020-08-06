Abe Calls for Virus Prevention Steps during "Bon" Holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged citizens on Thursday to take thorough measures to prevent new coronavirus infection during the "Bon" holiday period in mid-August.

"I want to ask people to make sure to take basic infection prevention measures when visiting parents' homes" during the Bon period, Abe told a press conference in the western Japan city of Hiroshima. He noted such measures as avoiding the three Cs of closed, crowded and close contact settings and not speaking loudly.

"We're not in a situation that requires the government to declare a state of emergency immediately over the virus," Abe said, even though the number of new infection cases is surging again nationwide.

It was the first time for the prime minister to hold a press conference since June 18, right after the end of this year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Regarding trips to hometowns, Abe also called on people to refrain from events at high risks of infection, such as dining in a large group, and take extra care to protect elderly people from the virus.

