Japan Newly Confirms 1,485 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,485 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, seeing a figure of over 1,000 for three days in a row.

In Tokyo, 360 people were newly found infected with the virus. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 300 for the first time in two days while standing above 200 for the 10th straight day.

Of Thursday's total in Tokyo, 229 are in their 20s or 30s, 43 in their 40s, 29 in their 50s and 39 in their 60s or older. Tokyo's cumulative novel coronavirus cases reached 14,645. As of Thursday, 21 people were in serious condition. Of those who tested positive in the week to Monday, 26 pct, or the largest group, contracted the virus at home.

Elsewhere in Japan, newly confirmed cases came to 225 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 119 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and 76 in Chiba Prefecture, east of the capital, marking their respective daily record highs. The daily number in Kanagawa reached three digits for the first time. Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, and the southwestern prefecture of Saga also logged record highs, at 10 and 12, respectively.

The cumulative death toll from the virus in the country grew by six to 1,049, with two of the new fatalities confirmed in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and one each in Kanagawa, Osaka, the western prefecture of Hyogo and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

