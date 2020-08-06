Tokyo Confirms 360 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 360 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood above 300 for the first time since Tuesday while topping 200 for the 10th straight day.

Of Thursday's total, 229 are in their 20s or 30s, 43 in their 40s, 29 in their 50s and 39 in their 60s or older.

Tokyo's cumulative novel coronavirus cases reached 14,645.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]