Honda's N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling model in Japan for the eighth straight month in July, industry data showed on Thursday.

The sales volume of the N-Box dropped 32.5 pct from a year before to 16,222 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Fully remodeled vehicles were high up on the list, with Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris mainstay subcompact car ranked second, with 14,004 units sold.

Popular minivehicle models logged varying performances. Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia saw its sales rise 5.1 pct, while sales of Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto fell 9.7 pct.

Toyota's Raize compact SUV, rolled out last November, came in fifth place, while the fully remodeled Harrier SUV, released in June, rose to eighth place, with 9,388 units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]