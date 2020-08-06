In-House Infection Largest Group of Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--In-house infection accounted for the largest proportion of recent coronavirus cases in Tokyo, with the rate standing particularly high for older people, the metropolitan government revealed on Thursday.

Transmission from family members and other people living together represented 26.0 pct of all cases confirmed between July 28 and Monday, according to monitoring data shown at a meeting of the Tokyo government.

The second-largest proportion was infection at restaurants with hospitality services, at 19.3 pct, followed by workplaces, at 17.9 pct, and dining sessions, at 13.8 pct.

In-house infection accounted for 51.0 pct among patients in their 70s and 40.5 pct among those in their 60s.

The daily count of coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital hit a record 472 on Saturday. It is fluctuating at high levels, standing at 360 on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]