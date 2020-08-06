Abe Stops Short of Urging "Bon" Holiday Travel Restraint

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stopped short on Thursday of urging people to avoid travel during the "Bon" holiday period in mid-August amid the recent resurgence of new coronavirus cases.

Abe instead indicated the government's stance of pushing ahead with the Go To Travel subsidy program to promote tourism, which began last month.

"We're not in a situation that requires (the government) to declare a state of emergency immediately over the virus," Abe told a press conference in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, even though the number of new infection cases is surging again nationwide.

"I want to ask people to make sure to take basic infection prevention measures when visiting parents' homes" during the Bon period, he said, noting such measures as avoiding the three Cs of closed, crowded and close contact settings and not speaking loudly.

On the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, Abe asked both tourism-related businesses and travelers to take measures to prevent a further spread of the virus. "We hope a new and safe style of travel will take root in Japan in the era of COVID-19," he said.

