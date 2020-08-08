INTERVIEW: Shinsei Bank to Offer Know-How for Regional Revitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shinsei Bank <8303> will provide its know-how to promote regional revitalization in a joint project with other financial institutions, President Hideyuki Kudo has said.

"We can help local companies start new business and revitalize their operations" in the project to launch a new company for regional revitalization, Kudo said in a recent interview.

The bank's partners in the project are online financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc. <8473>, the government-held Development Bank of Japan and a regional bank group.

"Shinsei Bank can provide its know-how on business succession and smooth business closure," Kudo said.

He unveiled a plan to create an online system to allow companies in various regions to get advice from specialists in Tokyo, where such human resources are concentrated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]