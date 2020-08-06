242 Students in Japan Infected with Coronavirus in June-July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of pupils and students who got infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan between June and July totaled 242, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

Eleven of them caught the virus at their schools, according to the survey.

The survey also found 51 virus carriers among teachers and other school personnel. None of them contracted the virus at schools.

The results of the survey, the first of its kind, were announced after many schools reopened in June following the closures triggered by the virus outbreak.

According to the survey, infected children numbered 90 at primary schools, 53 at junior high schools, 97 at high schools and two at special-needs schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]