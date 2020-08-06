Japanese Author-Academic Shigehiko Toyama Dies at 96

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author and academic Shigehiko Toyama, known for the best-seller "Shiko no Seirigaku" (Organizing of Thoughts), died of bile duct cancer at a Tokyo hospital on July 30, it was learned Thursday. He was 96.

Born in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toyama, a graduate of Tokyo University of Literature and Science, now the University of Tsukuba, was scholar of English literature and professor emeritus of Ochanomizu University.

Shiko no Seirigaku, an academic essay first published in 1983 and published in paperback in 1986, has been printed 124 times with a total of 2.53 million copies. It has a strong following, often ranking first among books sold at the co-op stores of the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University.

Toyama had been an editor-in-chief of "Eigo Seinen," a monthly journal on English literature before teaching at Ochanomizu University and Tokyo University of Education, now the University of Tsukuba.

