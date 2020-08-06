Nintendo Logs Hefty Profits on Stay-Home Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. <7974> on Thursday reported a group operating profit of 144,737 million yen for April-June, the highest level for the period, thanks to demand from people staying home amid the new coronavirus crisis.

The profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was up 5.2-fold from the year-before level, partly on the back of strong sales of popular game software “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

Nintendo’s group sales surged 108.1 pct to 358,106 million yen, and its net profit went up 6.4-fold to 106,482 million yen. Sales of its Nintendo Switch video game console were also robust.

Sales of Animal Crossing, which was released in March, came to 10.63 million units in April-June, with its cumulative sales reaching 22.4 million units.

Total sales of software titles for the Switch series in April-June increased 2.2-fold to 50.43 million units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]