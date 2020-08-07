Cluster Infection Found at Japan’s Takarazuka Revue

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural government has said that seven people at the famed Takarazuka Revue all-female musical troupe have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

As a total of 11 people have tested positive for the virus so far at the theater company, based in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, the prefectural government said Thursday that it believes that a cluster infection has occurred.

According to Takarazuka Revue, five cast members of the theater’s Flower troupe and two staff members were newly infected with the virus.

On Sunday, the theater company called off the performances of “Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern,” which began on July 17 at the Takarazuka Grand Theater in the city, after a performer on the show reported feeling unwell.

All 237 cast and staff members took polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]