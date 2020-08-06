Yahoo Japan Suffers Personal Info Error

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, the parent of Yahoo Japan Corp., said Thursday that an error in the registration system for "Yahoo ID" personal identifications for online services has caused data of users to have been attributed to others' IDs.

Such erroneous registrations are seen to have affected up to 390,000 IDs, according to the firm. The mistakenly registered information was deleted by Thursday morning, Z Holdings said.

Yahoo ID users who edited their personal information between the afternoon of July 29 and late Tuesday night were affected. The error may have led to users being able to view others' personal information or receiving products that were supposed to be sent to other users.

Information regarding email addresses, credit card numbers and bank account data was not affected, the company said.

Z Holdings said the error occurred due to many system-processing actions occurring within a short span of time. The company said it will work to prevent a recurrence by boosting its system monitoring.

