Pace of Coronavirus Infections Accelerating in Japan: Panel

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infections is on an uptrend across Japan and increasing rapidly in some regions, a health ministry panel of experts said Thursday.

The pace of infections is rising close to the levels in March and April, when the country saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, the advisory board said, warning that the current situation requires caution.

The board also cited a gradual increase in the number of patients in serious condition.

For the whole of the country, the weekly number of people who tested positive for the virus stood at 7.33 per population of 100,000 as of Wednesday, up from 4.88 as of July 29.

The number as of Wednesday stood at 17.41 in Tokyo, 14.38 in the central prefecture of Aichi, 14.37 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 16.58 in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and 30.32 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, with all figures showing increases from the July 29 levels. The pace of growth was particularly high in Fukuoka and Okinawa.

