Japan, Britain Made Progress in Trade Talks: Motegi

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, now visiting London, said Thursday that Japan and Britain have achieved progress in their trade talks.

Speaking after a meeting with British International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss on concluding a new bilateral trade deal, Motegi also said he thinks the two sides have come to a better mutual understanding.

Motegi and Truss will meet again on Friday, the final day of their two-day meeting, to have further last-minute negotiations.

On Thursday, Motegi and Truss held intermittent talks at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London between around 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

"As working-level agreements had been reached for the most part, we negotiated the remaining important issues today," Motegi said at a press conference after the talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]