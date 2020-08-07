Japan to Expand Home Treatment for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Friday that it will expand the range of people who will be allowed to recover from novel coronavirus infection in their own homes.

The measure comes as a growing number of patients, including those with minor symptoms, are not being placed in accommodation facilities reserved for those who have tested positive.

The new criteria for allowing home treatment include living alone for an independent life and being able to have complete separation of the living spaces of patients and family members, even if there is a member who faces risks of severe symptoms, as well as not having a family member living in the same home who smokes.

The ministry will maintain its current policy of placing patients not in need of hospitalization in accommodation facilities in principle.

According to the ministry, 1,686 people were recovering from the virus in their own homes as of July 29. Patients were given permission to do this for reasons such as having a need to take care of children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]