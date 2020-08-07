Record 1,607 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Japan hit a daily record high of 1,607 on Friday, fueling concerns as the country is set to enter the "Bon" summer holiday period soon.

The previous record high of 1,581 cases was set on July 31.

In Tokyo, 462 infection cases were newly confirmed on Friday. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 400 for the first time in six days. Of the day's total in Tokyo, 372 people, or about 80 pct, are in their 20s to 40s. The number of seriously ill patients grew by two from the previous day to 23.

Forty-nine people caught the virus at home, 30 at workplaces and eight in nightlife districts, such as eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services. Untraceable cases stood at 309.

The western Japan prefecture of Osaka had 255 newly confirmed cases, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa 100, marking their respective daily record highs. The northeastern prefecture of Akita and the western prefecture of Shiga also saw record highs, at 14 and 31 cases, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]