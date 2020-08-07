Tokyo Reports 462 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 400 for the first time in six days. Of Friday's total, 372 people, or about 80 pct, are in their 20s to 40s.

The number of patients in serious condition grew by two from the previous day to 23.

The western Japan prefecture of Osaka had 255 new cases, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa 100, both marking daily record highs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]