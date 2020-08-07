Japan Mission to Mourn Ex-President Lee in Taiwan
Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A mission of Japanese lawmakers headed by former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori will make a one-day visit to Taiwan on Sunday to mourn former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui.
The mission will be sent from a bipartisan lawmakers group for promoting relations between Japan and Taiwan, Keiji Furuya, chairman of the group, told a press conference on Friday.
Mori will visit Taiwan "effectively on behalf of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said Furuya, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
A meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is also being arranged.
The mission will use a chartered flight to reduce risks of coronavirus infection and will avoid contact with other people as much as possible.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]