Biden Vows to Realize Obama’s Nuclear-Free Vision

Washington, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden showed his intention on Thursday to pursue former U.S. President Barack Obama’s goal of realizing a world without nuclear weapons.

Biden, who served as U.S. vice president under the Obama administration in 2009-2017, showed his determination in a statement he released on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

“I will work to bring us closer to a world without nuclear weapons, so that the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are never repeated,” the statement said. The city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, was shattered by a U.S. atomic bomb three days after Hiroshima suffered the fate.

“The Obama-Biden administration led the diplomatic effort that put Iran’s nuclear ambitions under lock and key, negotiated the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia to verifiably reduce” nuclear arsenals in the United States and Russia, it added.

Referring to current U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiations aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, Biden said that his “showmanship with North Korea has not constrained its growing nuclear arsenal.”

