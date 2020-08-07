Japan Team Proposes Epidemic Severity Indicators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A key Japanese government team on novel coronavirus measures Friday proposed a set of indicators for judging the severity of the epidemic to see whether another COVID-19 state of emergency is necessary.

The subcommittee of a government specialist panel laid out six indicators, categorizing the state of the epidemic into four stages.

The indicators are scarcity of hospital beds, number of patients, rate of positive results in polymerase chain reaction tests, number of newly confirmed infection cases, comparisons between the current and previous weeks and proportion of coronavirus cases for which infection routes are unknown.

The government should assess the state of the epidemic as stage 4, which means that an explosive spread of infections warrants consideration of a fresh emergency declaration, when at least half of hospital beds are occupied and some other conditions are met, the panel said.

