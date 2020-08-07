Japan GPIF Logs Record 12 T. Yen in Returns in April-June
Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted record quarterly investment returns of 12,486.8 billion yen in April-June.
The GPIF gained profits after suffering an investment loss of over 17 trillion yen in January-March, marking the biggest quarterly loss.
The recovery came as stock prices in and outside Japan improved significantly after being hit hard by the fallout from spread of the new coronavirus.
The investment yield marked a record high of 8.30 pct, with total assets managed by the GPIF standing at 162,092.6 billion yen at the end of June.
Cumulative returns since the GPIF started investing in financial market instruments in fiscal 2001 maintained a high level of 70,024.5 billion yen.
