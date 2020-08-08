Japan's 2020 Saury Haul Expected to Continue Falling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to extend its streak of poor saury catches this year, with changes in the maritime environment adding to the issue of plummeting stocks.

Hauls are expected to fall below the level of last year, when Japan marked its lowest saury catch volume.

The fish that was once common among Japanese consumers as a low-priced autumn delicacy is expected to disappear further from dining tables, with prices likely to shoot up at supermarkets and other stores across the country this year.

According to the government-affiliated Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency, the number of saury migrating to waters around Japan is seen declining due to an increase in sardines, which feed on the same items.

"It is highly likely that saury catches will fall below those of last year," the agency's chief researcher, Satoshi Suyama, said.

