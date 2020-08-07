Sony Unveils Electric Vehicle Prototype

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> showed a prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle to the media at its head office in Tokyo on Friday.

The streamline-shape four-seat coupe will not be commercially available. But Sony plans to develop several electric vehicles by the end of March 2021 for road tests in Japan, Europe and the United States.

The prototype, equipped with 33 sensors that detect the motion of nearby vehicles, assists steering, acceleration and deceleration, officials said.

High-resolution touch screens, along with built-in Sony speakers, are mounted for front and back seat occupants so that both drivers and passengers can enjoy movies, they added.

"We want to pursue safety, including self-driving, and fun during travel," Senior Vice President Izumi Kawanishi said.

