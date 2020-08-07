Japan Inks Coronavirus Vaccine Deal with AstraZeneca

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has reached a basic agreement with AstraZeneca PLC to receive a vaccine against the novel coronavirus from the British drug giant if it is successfully developed, the health ministry said Friday.

Under the agreement, Japan will receive 120 million doses of the vaccine starting early next year. Of the total, 30 million doses will be supplied by the end of March.

AstraZeneca will produce the vaccine also in Japan, in cooperation with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., based in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co. <4568> and three other companies will put the vaccine into containers.

AstraZeneca is developing the vaccine with the University of Oxford. The vaccine has shown its effectiveness in clinical trials.

The company plans to start trials in Japan later this month.

