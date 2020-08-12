Coronavirus Changing Japanese Summer Traditions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The spread of the novel coronavirus is changing summer traditions in Japan, with new forms of seasonal events emerging thanks to digital technologies.

Fireworks events and summer festivals are increasingly going digital. A service enables users to make a virtual visit to their ancestors' graves.

The 2020 Sumida River Fireworks Festival, slated for July 11, was canceled in the 43rd year of the event, which draws nearly one million visitors annually.

But videos of fireworks in past festivals are projected onto windows of the observatory of the Tokyo Skytree tower, which stands near the venue of the fireworks event.

At the observatory 350 meters above the ground, visitors can see 360-degree views of fireworks in a special service until the end of this month.

