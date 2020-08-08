JR Kyushu's Hohi Line Fully Reopens 4 Years after Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, fully reopened its Hohi Line on Saturday, four years and four months after it was damaged by powerful earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The 27.3-kilometer section between Higoozu and Aso stations in Kumamoto was the last on the Hohi Line, linking the prefecture and neighboring Oita Prefecture, to return to service after being damaged by the quakes in April 2016.

Locals expect that the full reopening of the 148-kilometer line, which crosses the Aso mountain area, a popular sightseeing spot, will help the number of visitors recover.

According to JR Kyushu, railroad tracks in the Higoozu-Aso section were buried or swept away due to the quakes and landslides caused by heavy rains after the temblors.

In July 2017, the company started reconstruction work with the help from the central and Kumamoto prefectural governments.

