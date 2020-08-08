Shinkansen Platforms Quiet in Japan despite Summer Breaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Platforms for Shinkansen bullet trains in Japan were quiet Saturday morning amid the new coronavirus crisis, although it was the first day of summer breaks for many people.

On platforms at JR Tokyo Station and elsewhere, there were only a few passengers on their ways to visit their parents' homes. Many trains had notable vacancies, unlike during the usual Bon summer holiday period.

Japan is on a three-day weekend until Monday just ahead of the Bon holidays in mid-August.

Amid the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections, some local government leaders are asking the public to refrain from making trips outside their own prefectures, while central government officials do not support across-the-board restrictions on such travel.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, the highest occupancy rate was only 50 pct for nonreserved seats of its Tokaido Shinkansen Line trains that left the station by 10 a.m.

