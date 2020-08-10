INTERVIEW: LDP Shimomura Sees Oct. General Election Difficult

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party election strategy chief Hakubun Shimomura has suggested that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to call a general election in October by dissolving the House of Representatives amid the novel coronavirus crisis in the country.

"It depends on the coronavirus situation," Shimomura, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party's Election Strategy Committee, said in an interview with Jiji Press, asked about the speculation that Abe, also LDP president, will dissolve the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and hold a general election in October.

Shimomura went on to say: "Some argue against the Lower House breakup amid the continuing spread of the new coronavirus. It is difficult to dissolve the chamber unless anxieties among the public (about the epidemic) start to dissipate."

"Taking the current infection situation into account, now is not the time to consider a Lower House dissolution," he said, adding: "This is a matter that should be determined by the prime minister. I think the prime minister is trying to find the best time (for calling a general election) for the sake of the country and the LDP."

Shimomura said that discussions should be held on not only revising the special measures law on the fight against the coronavirus but also adding an article related to emergencies to Japan's Constitution so that the country can act smoothly in the event something unexpected happens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]