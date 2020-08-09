Mass Held at Nagasaki Cathedral on A-Bomb Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Catholic mass was held at Nagasaki's Urakami Cathedral early Sunday morning on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

The mass, attended by 250 Catholics and other people, started at the chime of bells at 5:30 a.m. (8:30 p.m. Saturday GMT).

The cathedral is a rebuilt structure after the original one was destroyed by the atomic bombing Aug. 9, 1945.

During the mass, priest Daichi Miyahara talked about a woman who kept praying for others until her death though she suffered strong pain due to radiation from the bombing.

"We confirm again our determination to strengthen our solidarity with the world further in this milestone year," Miyahara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]