Nagasaki Mayor Expresses Sense of Crisis over Nukes

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue expressed a sense of crisis over the world situation surrounding nuclear weapons Sunday, the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

"We should now be remembering that humanity itself promised to eliminate nuclear weapons," Taue said in a peace declaration at an annual memorial ceremony at a park near ground zero.

The ceremony was attended by 800 people, including hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, bereaved families, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and representatives of 68 countries, the United Nations and the European Union.

A list of the names of 3,406 hibakusha whose deaths were reported over the year to the end of July was enshrined.

Participants observed a minute of silence from 11:02 a.m. (2:02 a.m. GMT), the exact time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, near the end of World War II.

