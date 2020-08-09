Abe Vows Efforts to Avoid Emergency Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday pledged to make utmost efforts to combat the novel coronavirus so that no more state of emergency declaration will be necessary.

"Given its impact on employment and daily lives, we must make efforts to avoid (such a declaration) as much as possible," Abe told a news conference in Nagasaki.

In the southwestern Japan city, he attended a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

Abe also said the government will consider making an additional revision to the special measures law to fight new strains of influenza, which also targets the novel coronavirus, after the COVID-19 epidemic ends.

Japan's gross domestic product is believed to have contracted more than 20 pct on an annual basis during April-June, Abe said.

