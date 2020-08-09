4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands of Okinawa Prefecture, Sunday morning.

This was the 15th such intrusion by Chinese government ships this year and the first since July 14.

The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters southeast of the island of Kuba in the Senkaku chain roughly between 8:15 a.m. (11:15 p.m. Saturday GMT) and 8:30 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture.

The ships left Japanese waters east-northeast of the same island roughly between 9:40 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Beijing claims the Japanese-administered islands, called Diaoyu in China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]