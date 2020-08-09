Tokyo Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 331 novel coronavirus cases were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count decreased from Saturday's 429, but it exceeded 300 for the fourth straight day. The cumulative total rose to 15,867.

Of the 331 cases, 212 were in their 20s to 30s, accounting for more than 60 pct of the total. Forty-three cases were in their 40s, and 29 in their 50s.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]