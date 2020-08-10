2 Mayors Elected after Predecessors’ Exits over Kawai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--New mayors were elected in two cities in Hiroshima Prefecture on Sunday following the predecessors’ resignations for their receipts of cash from disgraced Japanese lawmaker Katsuyuki Kawai over the national election campaign of his wife, Anri.

Former banker Shinji Ishimaru, 37, won his first term as mayor of the city of Akitakata in the western Japan prefecture, beating his sole contender, Mineaki Takemoto, 66, former deputy mayor of the city. Voter turnout stood at 56.98 pct.

Ishimaru’s pledge to prevent scandals by improving compliance won him voter support. Takemoto vowed to rebuild the city government by demonstrating his long administrative experience, but was unable to catch up with the winning contender.

In the city of Mihara, Yoshihiro Okada, 35, head of an organization, was elected its mayor for the first time.

Okada, who was supported by the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the poll, defeated former Mihara municipal assembly member Shizuhiko Arai, 68, former Mihara fire department employee Yutaka Sumihiro, 61, and company president Teruhisa Fujioka, 50. Voter turnout came to 48.39 pct.

