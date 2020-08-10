Japan's Cumulative Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 50,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Cumulative novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, topped 50,000 on Monday.

The cumulative number exceeded the level only seven days after surpassing 40,000 on Aug. 3.

On Monday, 510 people newly tested positive for the virus, including 197 in Tokyo. The daily count of new cases in the Japanese capital fell below 200 for the first time in 14 days.

Of the daily total in Tokyo, 65 people are in their 20s and 45 in their 30s, together making up 56 pct. Of the rest, 34 people are in their 40s, 22 in their 50s, eight in the 10-19 age bracket, seven in their 70s, six aged under 10, five in their 60s and five in their 80s.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients stood at 24, up by one from Sunday. Tokyo's cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus reached 16,064.

