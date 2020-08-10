Crack on Bulker Stranded off Mauritius Growing: Mitsui O.S.K.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--A crack on a bulk carrier that has run aground off Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island country, and spilled a large mount of fuel oil, is growing bigger, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. <9104>, which chartered the ship, said Monday.

The Wakashio freighter, owned by Nagashiki Shipping Co., which is based in the city of Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, could break up if the crack grows further, according to Mitsui O.S.K.

Mitsui O.S.K. will send six employees to the site on Tuesday for gathering information about the incident and helping the ongoing work to collect the spilled oil.

Meanwhile, Mauritius police entered the Wakashio with crew members of the vessel on Sunday local time, apparently to check the condition of the vessel and seize navigation logs and other items needed for their investigation of the incident.

The large bulk carrier ran aground on July 25 while on its way to Brazil from China, and fuel oil was confirmed leaking from the ship on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]