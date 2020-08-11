Coronavirus Hitting Activities to Pass On War Stories

Newsfrom Japan

Sanmu, Chiba Pref., Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The coronavirus epidemic has made it difficult for a group in Sanmu, Chiba Prefecture, to continue activities to pass on stories of a tragedy just before the end of World War II.

Around noon Aug. 13, 1945, U.S. military aircraft strafed a freight train at Naruto Station in the eastern Japan city, triggering an explosion of ammunition on the train that killed 15 station workers and 27 soldiers.

The incident remained obscure for a long time. Almost no materials providing information about the attack, such as photographs, are left.

"Accurate information didn't spread possibly because the incident was considered a military secret," said Hideho Inami, the 54-year-old head of the municipal history museum.

Reiko Tsuchiya, 89, was told for many years that her then 14-year-old brother, a station worker, died in an air-raid shelter. But about 50 years after the war, she learned in a newspaper that he was a victim of the U.S. attack.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]