Soccer Star Honda to Offer Financial Aid for Brazilian People

Sao Paulo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda, who plays for Brazilian soccer club Botafogo, has said he will donate 500 reals, or about 9,710 yen, to one selected person every day.

The campaign, which will continue until the end of this year, is aimed at supporting people in Brazil who are not blessed with opportunities to achieve their goals, according to Honda.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, he said, in Portuguese, that he is there to create opportunities, give hopes and open doors for everybody.

Honda asked people who want to apply for the campaign to send him a message with details of how they want to use the money.

The minimum monthly wage in Brazil is 1,045 reals, or some 20,300 yen, and the amount of government allowance paid to nonregular workers who lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus crisis is 600 reals per month.

