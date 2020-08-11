Japan Govt to Appeal Ruling on Hiroshima "Black Rain" Exposure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to appeal a recent court ruling that recognized additional victims of so-called radioactive "black rain" that fell soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western city of Hiroshima, informed sources said Tuesday.

The government has told the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments of its plan to challenge the ruling, issued on July 29 by Hiroshima District Court, according to the sources.

In the ruling, the court recognized 84 residents in Hiroshima Prefecture as suffering health damage from their exposure to the black rain in the immediate aftermath of the Aug. 6, 1945, nuclear attack, although they were in areas outside the state-designated exposure zone.

The ruling ordered the local governments to issue hibakusha certificates to the residents so that they can receive public health care benefits.

Although the direct defendants in the lawsuit are the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments, which issue hibakusha certificates on behalf of the state, the central government can file an appeal to the district court ruling as it plays a supporting role for the defendants in the suit.

