Ikee to Make Comeback to Competitive Swimming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee has applied to compete in a special competition to be held at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center from late this month, informed sources said Tuesday.

It would be the first swimming competition Ikee has participated in since January 2019, a month before she announced she was suffering from leukemia. She received treatment and left hospital in December last year.

Ikee plans to take part in the 50-meter freestyle event on Aug. 29, the sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]