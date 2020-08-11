Mercury Tops 40 Degrees in Japan for 1st Time of This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius in Japan for the first time of this year on Tuesday, with a Pacific high-pressure system spreading over the Kanto eastern region including Tokyo.

The mercury hit 40.5 degrees in the cities of Isesaki and Kiryu, both in Gunma Prefecture, shortly past 2:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT), compared with the domestic record high of 41.1 degrees, set in the city of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on July 23, 2018.

Elsewhere in Kanto, a reading of 40.2 degrees was logged in the town of Hatoyama, Saitama, 39.9 degrees in the city of Tatebayashi, Gunma, 39.8 degrees in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, and 39.6 degrees in Ome, Tokyo, and in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Scorching summer heat hit many other areas of Japan as well, with some areas in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido seeing the mercury reaching 35 degrees or higher.

The agency issued high-temperature warnings in most areas in the country and heatstroke alerts under a new system in the Kanto region and Yamanashi Prefecture, west of the capital. The agency and the Environment Ministry are currently testing the new heatstroke warning system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]