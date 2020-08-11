Comfort Women Statue in Busan Wins Permission

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Local authorities in Busan have permitted the installation of a statue representing so-called comfort women near the Japanese Consulate-General in the southern South Korean city.

The permission was given by Busan’s Dong District on Aug. 4, domestically legalizing the statue, which had stood illegally. The district office announced the permission on Monday.

The statue of a girl, designed to symbolize women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II, was installed by a citizens’ group in December 2016 without permission from local authorities.

The group filed for the permission after the Busan city assembly approved a revised ordinance last September to pave the way for the legalization.

The Japanese government has demanded that the statue be removed, saying that erecting it in front of the consulate-general violates the Vienna Convention on diplomacy, which calls for maintaining the dignity of foreign missions.

