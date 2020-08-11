British Tariffs on Japanese Autos to Be Removed in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Britain have agreed to remove British tariffs on Japanese automobiles in 2026, according to informed sources.

The two countries also agreed that over 90 pct of auto parts from Japan will become tariff-free in Britain immediately after their new trade agreement takes effect, the sources said.

Japan and Britain aim to reach a broad accord on the trade deal later this month.

Last week, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss held a ministerial session in London. Following the meeting, Motegi said the two sides reached substantial accord on most areas of the trade negotiations.

But in the trade talks, Japan remains cautious about Britain's demand for such a measure as a low-tariff quota that Japan has set for cheese imports from the European Union under their economic partnership agreement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]