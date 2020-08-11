Hibakusha Criticize Abe's Identical Remarks at Peace Ceremonies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, are criticizing close resemblance between speeches delivered by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at this year's peace ceremonies in the atomic-bombed cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The speech at the ceremony in Nagasaki on Sunday "was a rehash of the one made in Hiroshima" three days earlier, said Koichi Kawano, the 80-year-old head of a hibakusha group in the southwestern Japan city.

"Delivering an almost identical speech, Abe made light of Nagasaki," Kawano said in an affronted tone.

Abe's speeches at the memorial services in the two cities on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing both comprised 17 sentences.

Twelve of them completely matched each other, and four were the same except for the mention of the city names Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

