Japan Opposition DPFP to Split over Merger with CDPJ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People will split into members who will merge with the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and those who will not, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said Tuesday.

After the split, Tamaki and others who will not merge with the CDPJ plan to form a new party to take over existing regional organizations of the DPFP across the country.

Tamaki announced the plan at a press conference after a meeting of senior members of his party on the proposed merger.

The CDPJ has proposed that the two parties dissolve themselves and then form a new party to realize their integration.

Following Tamaki's announcement, the focus has moved to how many DPFP members will join the party emerging from the merger.

