Damages Are A Focus after Oil Spill off Mauritius

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Liability for damages is one of focal points after more than 1,000 tons of fuel oil spilled from the Japanese-owned bulk carrier Wakashio off Mauritius.

Concerns are growing over the impact of the oil spill on the rich natural environment in the Indian Ocean island country, whose main industry is tourism, while work to remove the oil is underway.

So far, about 1,020 tons of fuel oil stored in the ship and some 460 tons spilled into the ocean have been collected. Some 1,600 tons of fuel oil and about 200 tons of gas oil remain on the ship.

The vessel, owned by Nagashiki Shipping Co., based in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, and chartered by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. <9104>, ran aground off Mauritius on July 25. The oil spill was confirmed Thursday.

A crack on the ship is growing bigger, raising fears that it may break up and sink or part of it may drift away and damage other areas. Currently, the ship is tied up to a tugboat to prevent it from drifting away.

