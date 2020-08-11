U.N. Disarmament Chief Calls for Cutting Nuke War Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, underscored Tuesday the importance of moving forward with nuclear disarmament efforts.

At a news conference held in Tokyo by the Japan National Press Club, Nakamitsu said, "A lesson we've learned from the coronarivus pandemic is that havoc could actually be wreaked." "This is true for the nuclear issue."

"Although it's difficult to imagine a nuclear war happening, we should strive to reduce the war risk," she stressed.

To Japan, which is under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, Nakamitsu called for sending "a message that it shares the goal" of the U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty "regardless of whether signing and ratifying (the treaty) or not."

She noted that the United Nations is highly concerned that the risk of nuclear weapons being used has risen to the highest level since the end of Cold War, referring to some moves to modernize nuclear arms and the expiration last year of the intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty between the United States and Russia.

