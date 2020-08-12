JAL Workers Vow Never to Repeat 1985 Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> workers are passing down the events of the 1985 crash of a JAL jumbo jet, aiming to ensure that the tragedy is never repeated.

The proportion of JAL employees who were working for the airline when the accident happened is now less than 4 pct of the total, while those who were born after the crash make up over one-third.

JAL's Safety Promotion Center, where the wreckage of the aircraft and belongings of the victims are displayed, has been used as a place to teach employees the importance of safety.

On Aug. 12, 1985, JAL Flight 123, from Tokyo's Haneda airport to Osaka, western Japan, crashed into a mountain in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, killing 520 passengers and crew members.

Yumiko Ito, 61, now employed as a guide at the safety center, was working at a check-in counter at Haneda at that time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]