Govt Appeals Ruling on Hiroshima "Black Rain" Exposure

Tokyo/Hiroshima, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and others filed an appeal on Wednesday against the recent court ruling that recognized additional victims of so-called radioactive "black rain" that fell soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western city of Hiroshima.

The central government and the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments filed the appeal with Hiroshima High Court after Hiroshima District Court recognized on July 29 that all 84 plaintiffs who lived in areas outside the state-designated zone as eligible for assistance for hibakusha atomic bomb survivors because they suffered health damage from exposure to the black rain.

The district court also ordered the prefectural and city governments to issue certificates to allow the plaintiffs to receive public healthcare benefits as hibakusha.

The local governments had urged the central government not to appeal the district court's ruling. But they eventually agreed to appeal the ruling after the central government showed plans to study the possibility of expanding the state-designated zone.

In the July 29 ruling, Hiroshima District Court said that the central government should examine respective testimonies by those who were exposed to the black rain, instead of simply applying its standard to recognize as damage sufferers only people in a specific area where such rain fell.

