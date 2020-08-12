Monex Starts Tender Offer Agent Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online securities firm Monex Inc. <8698> said Wednesday it has started tender offer agent services in a tie-up with Mita Securities Co.

Monex expects the new services to boost the convenience of individual investors. Its agent services include those for hostile takeover bids.

With the new services, Monex clients who plan to tender their shares no longer have to transfer them to agents.

Monex and Mita, which has expertise in tender offer-related operations, will complement each other's services. Monex will handle individual shareholders, and Mita will take charge of corporate and overseas shareholders.

